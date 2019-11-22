Play

Frost scored a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over Carolina.

Philadelphia's 2017 first-rounder has made quite the first impression at the NHL level, scoring in each of his first two games. He's skating on the top line with Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny, so Frost should be scooped up immediately if you have room on your roster.

