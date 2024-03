Frost picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

The 24-year-old helped set up tallies by Bobby Brink and Owen Tippett in the first period, but the game was all Washington after that. Frost has posted back-to-back two-assist games, continuing a scoring surge that began when the calendar flipped to 2024. Over his last 23 games dating back to Jan. 6, he's churned out four goals and 20 points.