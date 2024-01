Frost collected two assists in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The 24-year-old continues to click on a line with Cam Atkinson, and Frost has six assists over the course of his current four-game point streak. After a sluggish start to the season, Frost has four goals and 15 points in his last 19 contests, potentially setting the 2017 first-round pick up for a big second half.