Frost notched two assists while adding four shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals.

It's the first multi-point performance since Nov. 11 for Frost, who managed only one goal and three points over the 10 games in between. The 24-year-old has struggled to stay healthy this season, but he's still holding down a spot on the Flyers' top power-play unit and is showing signs of life with three goals and eight points in his last 13 contests.