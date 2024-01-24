Frost notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

The 24-year-old is showing good chemistry of late with veteran linemate Cam Atkinson, and Frost has three multi-point performances in the last four games and eight helpers in the last six contests. On the season, he's produced seven goals and 22 points in 37 games, the best scoring pace of his career.