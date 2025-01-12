Frost had an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Frost found the back of the net for the second game in a row, as he also recorded a goal in the 4-1 loss to the Stars on Thursday, and he's been productive in recent weeks. The 25-year-old has notched six points, with three goals and three assists, across his last eight regular-season appearances.