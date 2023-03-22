Frost scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

That's back-to-back two-point performances for Frost, although he waited until the game was well in hand to get rolling Tuesday. The 23-year-old has seen his production take a step forward in 2022-23, and he's compiled 14 goals and 35 points over 69 contests to shatter his previous career highs. The 2017 first-round pick could see his numbers rise further next season as the Flyers' roster improves around him.