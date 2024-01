Frost scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Both points came in the second period, as Frost banged home a rebound to get the Flyers on the board before having a hand in a Sean Couturier tally. It's Frost's third multi-point performance of the season, and he's beginning to build a little momentum with three goals and eight points over his last 12 games.