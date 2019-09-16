Flyers' Morgan Frost: Unavailable for Monday
Frost (lower body) won't play in Monday's preseason game versus the Islanders, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
The 2017 first-round pick (27th overall) will make his case for the big club in the preseason after racking up 37 goals and 109 points in 58 games with the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL last season. He's eligible to play in AHL Lehigh Valley this year if he doesn't make the big club, and that may make the most sense for his development since Sean Couturier, Kevin Hayes and Nolan Patrick (upper body) are poised to center the top three lines. Patrick's status for Opening Night is seriously in doubt, however, so the Flyers may be forced to keep Frost around in the immediate future.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.