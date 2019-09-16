Frost (lower body) won't play in Monday's preseason game versus the Islanders, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

The 2017 first-round pick (27th overall) will make his case for the big club in the preseason after racking up 37 goals and 109 points in 58 games with the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL last season. He's eligible to play in AHL Lehigh Valley this year if he doesn't make the big club, and that may make the most sense for his development since Sean Couturier, Kevin Hayes and Nolan Patrick (upper body) are poised to center the top three lines. Patrick's status for Opening Night is seriously in doubt, however, so the Flyers may be forced to keep Frost around in the immediate future.