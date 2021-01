Prosser will begin the season on the Flyers' taxi squad.

Prosser spent the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, picking up 10 points in 59 games with AHL Lehigh Valley. He'll be on hand as an emergency option if and when the Flyers' defense corps is ravaged by injuries or illness, but he won't be a viable fantasy option in 2020-21.