Flyers' Nate Prosser: Joins Flyers on two-way deal
Prosser signed a two-year, two-way contract with Philadelphia on Monday.
Prosser appeared in 15 games with the Wild last year, going scoreless while registering two PIM over that span. The 33-year-old veteran's role with the Flyers will likely be minimal, so don't expect him to have any fantasy value over the next two seasons.
