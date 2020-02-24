Thompson was brought in by the Flyers from the Habs on Monday in a swap for a 2021 fifth-round pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Thompson has recorded four goals and 10 helpers in 63 outings this season while averaging 12:48 of ice time. The Anchorage native won't be a factor on Philadelphia's power play, but should bolster the club's forward depth in a bottom-six role. Only fantasy owners in the deepest of formats should be giving the 34-year-old another look following his relocation to the City of Brotherly Love.