Flyers' Nate Thompson: Flipped via trade
Thompson was brought in by the Flyers from the Habs on Monday in a swap for a 2021 fifth-round pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Thompson has recorded four goals and 10 helpers in 63 outings this season while averaging 12:48 of ice time. The Anchorage native won't be a factor on Philadelphia's power play, but should bolster the club's forward depth in a bottom-six role. Only fantasy owners in the deepest of formats should be giving the 34-year-old another look following his relocation to the City of Brotherly Love.
