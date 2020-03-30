Flyers' Nate Thompson: On the mend
Thompson (knee) has been given the all-clear and will be ready when the season resumes. General manager Chuck Fletcher told reporters, "Thompson's issues have resolved, he's cleared to play," Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Thompson managed 15 points for the Flyers and the Habs this season in 70 contests and likely would have approached the 20-point mark for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign when he was with the Lightning. The center is unlikely to offer much in terms of fantasy value if the season resumes, as he figures to be locked into a bottom-six role.
