Flyers' Nate Thompson: Still adjusting
Thompson has one assist, five shots, a plus-1 rating and nine PIM in seven games with the Flyers since the deadline trade.
The veteran forward recorded his one point, nine PIM and a plus-2 rating with the Flyers in the span of three games from March 1-4. Outside of those contests, he's done little with in Philadelphia. Thompson should produce more once he settles in with his new team, but his ceiling isn't anywhere high enough to start in most leagues. He has four goals and 15 points with 67 shots in 70 games with the Canadiens and Flyers this season.
