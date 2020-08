Thompson scored a goal on his lone shot and dished out a pair of hits Sunday in a 4-1 victory over Boston.

Thompson joined a rush late in the play and beat Jaroslav Halak from the left faceoff circle to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead midway through the second period. It was Thompson's first goal as a Flyer; the 35-year-old was acquired from Montreal at the trade deadline in February. He scored just four goals during the regular season and is nothing more than a real-life depth player.