Seeler recorded his first point of the season, an assist versus the Wild on Thursday.

Seeler put up a career-high 14 points last season in 77 contests. The Minnesota native is averaging just 14:55 of ice time to open the 2023-24 campaign, which will no doubt hurt his chances of exceeding that threshold this year. Once Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed) and Marc Staal (upper body) are cleared to return, Seeler will likely find himself watching from the press box.