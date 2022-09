Seeler (lower body) is set to participate in an intrasquad scrimmage Friday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Seeler missed the last month of the regular season in 2021-22, but the 29-year-old defenseman is healthy again at training camp. He's in the mix for a bottom-pairing role this year, though he's on a two-way contract and likely to spend some time at AHL Lehigh Valley.