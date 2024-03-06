Seeler (lower body) agreed to terms on a four-year, $10.8 million contract extension with Philadelphia on Wednesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Seeler was the subject of some trade rumor leading up to Friday's deadline but that was before the club shipped Sean Walker off to Colorado. With an extension in place, the 30-year-old Seeler figures to remain with the Flyers for the long haul. Currently dealing with a lower-body injury, Seeler will be unavailable for at least the next two games but isn't expected to be out long-term.