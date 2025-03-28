Seeler posted an assist, five hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

Seeler saw heavy minutes as the Flyers dressed but benched Cam York for the full contest. The extra ice time likely helped Seeler end a 12-game point drought, which he did with an assist on Tyson Foerster's third-period tally. Seeler is at a career-high 16 points with 75 shots on net, 113 hits, 169 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 69 appearances this season. His physicality is strong, but the rest of his playing style isn't very fantasy friendly.