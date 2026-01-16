Seeler scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Seeler's tally midway through the third period was too late to flip the script on this game. He's scored both of his goals this season over the last seven games, and he has three points in January after being limited to one assist in December. The defenseman has seven points, 61 shots on net, 79 hits, 89 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 46 appearances while filling a shutdown role on the blue line.