Seeler (lower body) was put on injured reserve Wednesday.

The move can be retroactive to when Seeler sustained the lower-body injury Monday, which enables him to be activated ahead of Tuesday's contest against the Sharks. The 30-year-old has a goal, 12 points, 78 PIM, 112 hits and 184 blocks in 63 appearances this season. While Seeler is unavailable, Ronnie Attard might draw into the lineup.