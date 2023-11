Seeler logged an assist, four blocked shots, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

The helper snapped Seeler's seven-game point drought. The 30-year-old defenseman has two assists through 15 contests while filling a bottom-four role. He's added much more of a physical presence with 35 blocked shots, 15 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-9 rating, giving the Flyers some stability on defense.