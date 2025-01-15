Seeler notched an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Seeler set up Bobby Brink's opening goal 3:44 into the first period. The helper ended a six-game point drought for Seeler. The 31-year-old defenseman isn't one to get on the scoresheet a lot, and he's had to focus on his own zone a bit more while paired with Jamie Drysdale, who has a bit more flair on offense. Seeler is at 13 points, 43 shots on net, 44 hits, 99 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 40 appearances this season. He needs just two more points to top his career high from 2022-23.