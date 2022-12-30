Seeler notched an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Seeler has a goal and an assist in the Flyers' last two games. That's good work for a defenseman who had been scratched for a couple of contests due to a 14-game point drought that dated back to before American Thanksgiving. The 29-year-old rarely sees more than third-pairing minutes. With seven points, 38 shots on net, 49 hits, 53 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-3 rating, he's usually not productive enough to earn consideration in fantasy.