Seeler notched a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Seeler has been a pleasant surprise for the Flyers with six helpers over his last 12 contests. That stretch accounts for all but one of his points this season -- he started the year slow. The 30-year-old defenseman isn't counted on for offense, instead playing as a steady top-four option in his own zone most of the time. He's collected 69 blocked shots, 29 hits, 30 PIM, 26 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 26 appearances.