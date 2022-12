Seeler brushed twine in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Hurricanes.

Seeler's even-strength tally in the third period preceded a pair of shorthanded goals from the Flyers, but the Hurricanes ultimately prevailed, rewriting the record book by extending their point streak to 14 games. The stay-at-home defenseman has recorded 46 hits and 53 blocked shots through 33 games as he mixes it up in the ancillary categories.