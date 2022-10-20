Seeler connected on a rare marker, but the Flyers endured a 4-3 loss to the Panthers on Wednesday.

Seeler gave the Flyers a spark. It was brief, but the 29-year-old defenseman displayed his athleticism with his first goal of the season. Seeler received a centering pass from Kevin Hayes, flicked the puck from his forehand to his backhand, and lifted a shot past goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. Before Seeler's effort at 16:31 of the first period, the Panthers were outshot, 10-3, and failed to generate a shot on goal in nearly 12 minutes. In 152 career games, Seeler has four goals.