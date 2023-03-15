Seeler logged goal, two shots, and two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Vegas.

Seeler tallied one of the more unexpected goals of the year, dangling around a Knights' defenseman before going top shelf on Jonathan Quick. It was quite a display of skill from the 29-year-old blueliner, who now has four goals and 12 points in 64 games this season. Seeler isn't typically known for his offensive prowess, but he's earned a steady role in the Philadelphia lineup thanks to his physical play, adding 104 hits and 120 blocked shots.