Seeler posted an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Seeler has been skating on the top pairing to begin 2025-26, though that somewhat speaks to the Flyers' lack of trusted defensive depth. The 32-year-old is a fine shutdown blueliner -- he's already picked up eight hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over three games. He had a career year in 2024-25 with 20 points, as well as 125 hits, 200 blocks and a plus-10 rating in 77 regular-season outings.