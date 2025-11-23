Seeler recorded an assist, three hits and a plus-5 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Seeler has found limited success on offense this year, and he's recently dropped into a third-pairing role. The 32-year-old needed a game like Saturday, and he delivered on a pairing with Egor Zamula that helped bolster the defense for this win. Seeler is now at three assists, 24 shots on net, 41 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 20 appearances. He could help in some banger leagues, but he doesn't have enough offense to be considered in standard fantasy formats.