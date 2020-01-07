Aube-Kubel posted a plus-1 rating with two shots on net in a 6-2 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

He was a healthy scratch in the previous game, so it was good to see Aube-Kubel back in the lineup. He has one goal and three points with a minus-1 rating in nine games this season. Aube-Kubel is getting plenty of shots to the net (21), so he's worth keeping on in deeper leagues, but his fantasy value is tied to him staying in the lineup.