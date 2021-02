Aube-Kubel opened the scoring with his second goal of the season in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Aube-Kubel didn't take long to contribute after his team's 11-day layoff. He was credited with a goal in the opening minute, as he was the last Flyers player to touch the puck in a netfront scramble that ended with Rangers defenseman Adam Fox accidentally kicking the puck over his own goal line. Aube-Kubel rounded out his stat line with two shots and four hits.