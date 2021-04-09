Aube-Kubel scored a goal on three shots and added one hit Thursday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Aube-Kubel sent a long-range wrist shot on goal that appeared to be going wide, but it double-deflected off of goaltender Ilya Sorokin's blocker and shaft and into the net, getting the Flyers on the board 13:53 into the first period. The goal brought to an end Aube-Kubel's 22-game goal drought, his first tally since Feb. 18.