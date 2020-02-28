Flyers' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Good to go
Aube-Kubel (ankle) will be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Aube-Kubel was spotted with an ice pack on his ankle after Tuesday's win over the Sharks, but he was never in serious danger of missing Friday's tilt. The 23-year-old forward, who's heated up with four goals and six points in his last nine games, will skate on the Flyers' fourth line and second power-play unit against New York.
More News
