The Flyers recalled Aube-Kubel from AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

The 23-year-old winger has posted eight points through 26 minor-league games this season, and he'll add depth to the Flyers' forward corps, which is dealing with multiple injuries. Aube-Kubel could suit up Sunday against the Jets.

