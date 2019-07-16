Aube-Kubel inked a one-year, two-way contract with Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Aube-Kubel saw action in just nine games for the Flyers last season in which he registered two shots, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating while averaging a mere 5:35 of ice time. The addition of Kevin Hayes strengthened the organization's depth down the middle and will make it harder for the 22-year-old Aube-Kubel to break into the lineup.