Aube-Kubel scored two goals on six shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-1 round-robin win over the Lightning.

Aube-Kubel scored twice in the first period, and that would be all the Flyers needed to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The 24-year-old forward had 15 points and 82 hits in 36 regular-season contests. He's seen bottom-six usage during the round robin, which will likely continue during the rest of the Flyers' playoff run.