Flyers' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Playing well
Aube-Kubel has a goal and three points with a plus-1 rating in five games this season.
The 23-year-old tallied his first NHL goal on Dec. 23, and that was his third point of 2019-20. He didn't have any points in nine games last season. Despite the goal in his last game, though, Aube-Kubel skated under eight minutes. Owners would probably like to see him receive more playing time before finding a spot for him in the lineup.
