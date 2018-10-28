Flyers' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Promoted to big club
Aube-Kubel was recalled by the Flyers on Sunday, heBill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Aube-Kubel has started off hot with AHL Lehigh Valley, scoring three goals and adding four helpers in eight games. The Flyers, on the other hand, have been sluggish with a 4-7-0 beginning. They're also struggling with injuries, as Corbin Knight (upper body) was placed on injured reserve. Aube-Kubel's first chance to make his NHL debut will be Tuesday versus the Ducks.
