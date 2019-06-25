Flyers' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Receives qualifying offer
The Flyers have issued Aube-Kubel a qualifying offer.
Aube-Kubel has failed to make an impact at the NHL level since turning pro in 2015-16, going scoreless in nine appearances, but he's been somewhat productive in the minors over that span, totaling 97 points in 203 AHL contests. The 2014 second-round pick will likely once again spend the majority of the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Lehigh Valley.
