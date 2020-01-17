Aube-Kubel posted three hits and two PIM in a 4-1 loss to the Canadiens on Thursday.

Hits and penalty minutes are about the only areas owners can count on Aube-Kubel for consistent production. In the last four games, he has four PIM and 11 hits. Overall, Aube-Kubel has two goals and four points with eight PIM and 36 hits in 15 games this season.