Flyers' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Records three more hits
Aube-Kubel posted three hits and two PIM in a 4-1 loss to the Canadiens on Thursday.
Hits and penalty minutes are about the only areas owners can count on Aube-Kubel for consistent production. In the last four games, he has four PIM and 11 hits. Overall, Aube-Kubel has two goals and four points with eight PIM and 36 hits in 15 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.