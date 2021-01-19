Aube-Kubel scored a goal on his only shot and had four PIM in Monday's 6-1 loss to Buffalo.

Aube-Kubel provided the only offense in an ugly one for the Flyers, thwarting Carter Hutton's shutout bid with just over two minutes left in the third period. It was the first goal of the year for the 24-year-old, who had seven goals and eight assists in 36 games as a rookie last season.