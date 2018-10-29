Aube-Kubel will make his NHL debut Tuesday against the Ducks, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Aube-Kubel got off to a hot start in the AHL, notching seven points in eight games before getting called up. The 22-year-old also had 18 goals and 28 assists in 72 games with AHL Lehigh Valley last season. That being said, the second-round pick from 2014 will likely center the fourth line, and his minutes could be limited.