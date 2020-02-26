Aube-Kubel was seen with an ice pack on his ankle after Tuesday's game against the Sharks, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Aube-Kubel had a power-play goal in the contest, his sixth tally and 11th point of the year. However, it was a blocked shot that left the 23-year-old sore after the game. It's possible he won't have to miss any time, with the Flyers' next game coming Friday versus the Rangers. That gives Aube-Kubel a couple days to heal.