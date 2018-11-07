Flyers' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Still waiting for first NHL point
Aube-Kubel doesn't have a point and has recorded one shot in four games this season.
Inserted into the lineup to help provide a spark at the end of October, Aube-Kubel hasn't given much of anything. He had one shot in his NHL debut, but since then, he hasn't registered anything but three hits. In fairness, Flyers coach Dave Hakstol hasn't deployed Aube-Kubel very much, as he's averaged 5:56 in ice time per game. That keeps the 22-year-old's fantasy ceiling extremely low.
