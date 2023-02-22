Deslauriers logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Deslauriers has three points through eight games in February, matching his best output in a month this season -- he also had three points in October. The 31-year-old doesn't add a ton of offense, rather relying on his physicality to keep him in the lineup. The winger has 10 points, 55 shots on net, 99 PIM, 225 hits and a minus-7 rating through 59 appearances.