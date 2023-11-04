Deslauriers recorded an assist and five hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Deslauriers helped out on a Garnet Hathaway tally in the second period. With two helpers over his last three games, Deslauriers is making an impact on offense, though it's unwise to expect him to do that regularly. The 32-year-old winger is primarily a tough guy on the fourth line, as evidenced by his 34 hits and 14 PIM through 11 contests.