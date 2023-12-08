Deslauriers recorded an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Deslauriers went 14 games without a point, picking up 32 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating in that span. The 32-year-old has nonetheless been a fixture on the Flyers' fourth line this season, offering toughness with little in the way of offense. He's at three helpers, 68 hits, 30 PIM, 24 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 26 outings overall.