Deslauriers recorded an assist, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Deslauriers' helper came on a Carl Grundstrom goal in the second period. This was Deslauriers' first point, to go with 12 shots on net, 76 hits and 26 PIM, over 21 appearances this season. His struggles on offense have often left him out of the lineup, and one assist is unlikely to change his status as a rotational depth player.