Deslauriers found the back of the net in a 6-2 loss to Toronto on Sunday.

Deslauriers scored at 8:50 of the second period to reduce Toronto's lead to 3-2, but the Flyers weren't able to close the gap any further. He has two goals and six points in 40 games this season. Deslauriers had been held off the scoresheet in his previous 18 contests.